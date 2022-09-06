Overview of Dr. Alex Armour, DO

Dr. Alex Armour, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Armour works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.