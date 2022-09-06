Dr. Alex Armour, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Armour, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Armour, DO
Dr. Alex Armour, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Armour works at
Dr. Armour's Office Locations
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor I had a DVT in my left arm for 7 years, and the other doctor I had seen before could not figure out the problem with my dilated arm. But doctor Armour figured out what was wrong with me after I had a ultrasond done to me. He said I had thoracic outlet syndrome, which was causing my arm veins and chest to dilate. Now I just need to have surgery to remove my first rib, so my deep artery can be free fom obstruction. Doctor Armour is my angel for I have now hope in living a normal life. For I thought I would live the rest of my life with ugly dilated veins on my left arm. Thank you doctor Armour, God Bless this man for his proffession in cardoilogy and medicine. He deserves more than 5 stars, I would give him 10 stars instead. Thank you you for saving my life, and a new chapter in my life.
About Dr. Alex Armour, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417113945
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armour accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armour has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Armour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armour.
