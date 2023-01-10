Overview

Dr. Alex Birman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University (Belize), School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Birman works at Aventura OB-GYN Specialists P.A. in Aventura, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.