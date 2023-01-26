Dr. Alex Bodenstab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodenstab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Bodenstab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Bodenstab, MD
Dr. Alex Bodenstab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Bodenstab works at
Dr. Bodenstab's Office Locations
-
1
First State Orthopaedics4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 225, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-2888
-
2
First State Surgery Center1000 Twin C Ln Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 683-0700
-
3
First State Orthopaedics PA1401 Foulk Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 731-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodenstab?
Dr. Bodenstab is an excellent doctor, his concern for my total health and my knee for total knee replacement was amazing. He explained what was needed to eliminate further damage to my knee and how to correct the problem to improve my quality of life. I felt very comfortable with his ability and expertise with wanting to do my surgery. I would recommend Dr. Bodenstab to anyone who needs a doctor/ surgeon with knee surgery. Also, he operated on a family member of mine and did a great job! His staff is very friendly and welcoming, especially his scheduling secretary.
About Dr. Alex Bodenstab, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104806025
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Special Surgery
- Dartmouth Affil Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Delaware
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodenstab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodenstab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodenstab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodenstab works at
Dr. Bodenstab has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodenstab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bodenstab speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodenstab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodenstab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodenstab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodenstab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.