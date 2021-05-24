Overview

Dr. Alex Celluzzi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.



Dr. Celluzzi works at Virtua Gastroenterology - Voorhees at Evesham Road in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.