Overview of Dr. Alex Chen, MD

Dr. Alex Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Chen works at Pain Management Of Boro Park in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.