Dr. Alex Chu, DO
Overview of Dr. Alex Chu, DO
Dr. Alex Chu, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Donald Chu M.d. PC6100 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions (215) 744-6061
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alex Chu, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1922082270
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.