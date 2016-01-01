See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alex Chu, DO

Internal Medicine
2.2 (4)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alex Chu, DO

Dr. Alex Chu, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Chu works at DONALD CHU MD PC in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald Chu M.d. PC
    6100 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 744-6061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Dizziness
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Dizziness

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening
Pulmonary Function Test
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Alex Chu, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922082270
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

