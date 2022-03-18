See All Plastic Surgeons in Waukesha, WI
Dr. Alex Colque, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (22)
Map Pin Small Waukesha, WI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alex Colque, MD

Dr. Alex Colque, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. 

Dr. Colque works at ALEX COLQUE PLASTIC SURGERY in Waukesha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Colque's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amani A Maguid MD Sc
    21675 E Moreland Blvd Ste 100, Waukesha, WI 53186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center
  • Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital
  • ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Bedsores

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Dr. Colque is absolutely amazing! I had an eyelift procedure and revision of lip lesions. Dr. Colque gave explanations as to what he was doing during the procedures and his nurse Sandy was wonderful as well about explaining things prior to the procedures as well as during. He is very detailed oriented and did a meticulous job! Followup care is just as important to him as the actual procedure(s) he's performing as well. I am grateful for what he did for me and feel so happy about my appearance. All of his staff is professional, friendly, and extremely helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Colque to anyone considering any kind of plastic surgery as you won't need to look any further than him for the best surgeon in Wisconsin! Karen in Waukesha - March, 2022
    About Dr. Alex Colque, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1528105897
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Colque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colque has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colque works at ALEX COLQUE PLASTIC SURGERY in Waukesha, WI. View the full address on Dr. Colque’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Colque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

