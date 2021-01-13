Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Del Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Del Rosario, MD
Dr. Alex Del Rosario, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
Dr. Del Rosario's Office Locations
Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services6161 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 486-6000
Ultimate Choice LLC5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 380-8200
Uhs Sahara Inc5460 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 216-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
MY GIRLFRIEND HAS BEEN SEEING DR ROSARIO FOR 5 YEARS AND HAS NOTHING BUT PRAISE FOR HIM. YES YOU HAS TO WAIT LONGER AT TIMES BUT HE IS WORTH IT. GIVES ME TIME FOR A BEER NEXT DOOR. THANK YOU DOCTOR FOR MAKING HER FEEL BETTER ABOUT LIFE.
About Dr. Alex Del Rosario, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Rosario has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.