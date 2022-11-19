Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detwiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO
Overview of Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO
Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stillwater, OK.
Dr. Detwiler works at
Dr. Detwiler's Office Locations
OrthoOklahoma Spine and Specialty Clinic1301 W 6th Ave Ste 201, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 707-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Detwiller has done both neck and back surgery on me, and both went better than I could have dreamed of !
About Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1831519107
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Detwiler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Detwiler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Detwiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Detwiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detwiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detwiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detwiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.