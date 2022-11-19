See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stillwater, OK
Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO

Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stillwater, OK. 

Dr. Detwiler works at OrthoOklahoma Spine and Specialty Clinic in Stillwater, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Detwiler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoOklahoma Spine and Specialty Clinic
    1301 W 6th Ave Ste 201, Stillwater, OK 74074 (405) 707-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Ponca City
  • Stillwater Medical Center

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr Detwiller has done both neck and back surgery on me, and both went better than I could have dreamed of !
    — Nov 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO
    About Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831519107
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Detwiler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detwiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Detwiler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Detwiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Detwiler works at OrthoOklahoma Spine and Specialty Clinic in Stillwater, OK. View the full address on Dr. Detwiler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Detwiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detwiler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detwiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detwiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

