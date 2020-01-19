Dr. Dukas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alex Dukas, MD
Overview of Dr. Alex Dukas, MD
Dr. Alex Dukas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Dukas' Office Locations
Orthopaedic Sports Specialists84 Glastonbury Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 652-8883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. My surgery has gone extremely well and now pain free. His staff are courteous and helpful. Very positive experience.
About Dr. Alex Dukas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1396181178
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
