Dr. Alex Fokin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Fokin, MD
Dr. Alex Fokin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Fokin works at
Dr. Fokin's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1341Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - Fort Lauderdale2122 NW 62nd St Ste 220, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 869-1340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine1150 N 35th Ave Ste 130, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1343Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- All Florida PPO Inc
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
To sum up in a few words my opinion of Dr. Fokin is that he is simply the BEST! Not only an Excellent Surgeon, but, courteous, he takes his time explaining how to prepare pre-op and what to expect post op, and took his time answering all of my questions plus those that I should have asked. He is easy to talk with and listened to what I had to say. It is so rare to find a doctor like him today. My total shoulder replacement surgery went perfectly well and at 11 weeks out I am doing way better then I ever expected to do. I am 70 years old and I'm expected to be at 90% in 3 months! That is amazing and I have him to Thank for that. He really is the BEST in South Florida. I also need to mention his staff of office workers, scheduling, and nurses, PA's, and everyone else in his department. They are all amazing and I also owe them a BIG THANK YOU! Michael Krisa
About Dr. Alex Fokin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1902120546
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Knee and Sports Med
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
