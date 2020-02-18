Overview of Dr. Alex Foxman, MD

Dr. Alex Foxman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Foxman works at Mobile Physician Associates in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.