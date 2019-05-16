See All General Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (26)
Map Pin Small Annapolis, MD
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, MD

Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Gandsas works at Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc. in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gandsas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc.
    2000 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 924-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2019
    Awesome Dr that really takes the time to get to know you and answers questions honestly .
    — May 16, 2019
    About Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215987417
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandsas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandsas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandsas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandsas works at Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc. in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Gandsas’s profile.

    Dr. Gandsas has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandsas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandsas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandsas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandsas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandsas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

