Overview of Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, MD

Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Gandsas works at Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc. in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.