Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD
Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Stamford Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitelman's Office Locations
- 1 1281 E Main St, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 210-2830
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The first thing that comes to mind when writing a review for Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD, is his care and concerns for his patients. I was recommended to Dr. Gitelman by his colleague Dr. Stephen G. Andrus, from the pain management; back and spine center at the Westmed Medical Group. After many years of being in pain, going to physical therapy and receiving spinal injections, I made a decision to undergo S/P: Lumbar Fusion and Laminectomy surgery. I then sat down with Dr. Gitelman to discuss the procedure and ask him several questions. When viewing an X-ray of my spine, he pointed out and explained to me what repairs would be needed. We talked about expected recovery time and how long of a hospital stay it would be. On December 20, 2019, I was admitted to Greenwich Hospital to where Dr. Gitelman and his surgical team were ready to prep me for surgery. I went into the OR feeling confident and knew I was in good hands. While recovering at home Dr. Gitelman prescribed a Bone Growth Sti
About Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063692861
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center--Spine Surgery Fellowship
- Stony Brook Medical Center--Orthopaedic Surgery
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gitelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gitelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gitelman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gitelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitelman.
