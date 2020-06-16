See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stamford, CT
Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (30)
Map Pin Small Stamford, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD

Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Stamford Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gitelman's Office Locations

    1281 E Main St, Stamford, CT 06902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Jun 16, 2020
    The first thing that comes to mind when writing a review for Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD, is his care and concerns for his patients. I was recommended to Dr. Gitelman by his colleague Dr. Stephen G. Andrus, from the pain management; back and spine center at the Westmed Medical Group. After many years of being in pain, going to physical therapy and receiving spinal injections, I made a decision to undergo S/P: Lumbar Fusion and Laminectomy surgery. I then sat down with Dr. Gitelman to discuss the procedure and ask him several questions. When viewing an X-ray of my spine, he pointed out and explained to me what repairs would be needed. We talked about expected recovery time and how long of a hospital stay it would be. On December 20, 2019, I was admitted to Greenwich Hospital to where Dr. Gitelman and his surgical team were ready to prep me for surgery. I went into the OR feeling confident and knew I was in good hands. While recovering at home Dr. Gitelman prescribed a Bone Growth Sti
    Geri Munnick — Jun 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alex Gitelman, MD
    Education & Certifications

