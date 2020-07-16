Overview

Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Gorbonos works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.