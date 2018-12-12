See All Cardiologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Alex Harrison, MD

Cardiology
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alex Harrison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Harrison works at Central Coast Comprehensive Cardiovascular Imaging in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Comprehensive Cardiovascular Imaging
    1510 E Main St Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 928-0610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging

Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2018
    All of our contact with Dr. Alex Harrison and the folks that work with him have been exceptional. In fact, even though he is not in our Washington health plan, we may continue to see him. He and his staff are worth extra out-of-pocket expense. We thank the Lord that he became involved with us in the onset in the ER and continued to take care of my wife, Margaret Cassels. Great people!!
    Robert Cassels (Margaret Cassels in Deer Park, WA — Dec 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alex Harrison, MD
    About Dr. Alex Harrison, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396934188
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
    Residency
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison works at Central Coast Comprehensive Cardiovascular Imaging in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Harrison’s profile.

    Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

