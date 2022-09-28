Overview of Dr. Alex Hertzman, MD

Dr. Alex Hertzman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Hertzman works at ALEX HERTZMAN MD in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.