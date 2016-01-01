Overview of Dr. Alex Hnatov, MD

Dr. Alex Hnatov, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Natchitoches, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Hnatov works at Highland Clinic Oncology in Natchitoches, LA with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL and Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.