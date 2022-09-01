Dr. Alexander Jack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Jack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Jack, MD is a Dermatologist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Kyle20871 Interstate 35 Ste 200, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 615-1449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-0105Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Dr Jack is very Professional and competent. I have recommended to family and friends.
About Dr. Alexander Jack, MD
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346482627
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Virginia Mason Hospital
- Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
- Cornell University
Dr. Jack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jack has seen patients for Rash, Genital Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
370 patients have reviewed Dr. Jack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jack.
