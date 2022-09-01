See All Dermatologists in Kyle, TX
Dr. Alexander Jack, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (370)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Jack, MD is a Dermatologist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Dr. Jack works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Kyle in Kyle, TX with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Genital Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Kyle
    20871 Interstate 35 Ste 200, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 615-1449
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ohsu Hospital
    3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-0105
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Genital Warts
Intertrigo
Rash
Genital Warts
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 370 ratings
    Patient Ratings (370)
    5 Star
    (361)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr Jack is very Professional and competent. I have recommended to family and friends.
    Frank — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Jack, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346482627
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Jack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jack has seen patients for Rash, Genital Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    370 patients have reviewed Dr. Jack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

