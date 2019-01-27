Dr. Alex Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Joseph, MD
Dr. Alex Joseph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Women's Health Care | Ob-Gyn1420 Peterman Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-7149Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr. ever
About Dr. Alex Joseph, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316176647
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for C-Section, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.