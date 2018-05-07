Dr. Alex Kawana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Kawana, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Allan L Metzger MD Inc8737 Beverly Blvd Ste 203, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (323) 525-1102
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Best doctor, we have a lot of doctors due my husbands condition, and dr Kawana is the most compasionated and kind doctor of all, on top of course of his knowledge on his area. Thnks dr.
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316951171
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Kawana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kawana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawana.
