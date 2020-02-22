See All Dermatologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Alex Khadavi, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (27)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alex Khadavi, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Khadavi works at Encino Dermatology/Laser Center in Encino, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Laser Medical Center Inc.
    16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 140, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 528-2500
  2. 2
    415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 528-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 22, 2020
    Best dermatologist ever! Very knowledgeable. Every procedure is painless and the outcome is beautiful! Staff is very kind and accommodating.
    — Feb 22, 2020
    About Dr. Alex Khadavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1811002272
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khadavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khadavi has seen patients for Rosacea, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khadavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khadavi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khadavi.

