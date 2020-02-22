Overview

Dr. Alex Khadavi, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Khadavi works at Encino Dermatology/Laser Center in Encino, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.