Dr. Alex Kim, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alex Kim, DPM
Dr. Alex Kim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Garfield Urology5893 Copley Dr, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 616-5499
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is fantastic he is an awesome surgeon and he is very easy to talk to. Each person will respond and heal differently but as far as the actual procedure you can totally trust this doc and Kaiser. I cannot tell you how surprised I was at how nicel my foot looks after the surgery. The recovery was difficult and getting back into shape after no walking for about three months was a chore but it was totally worth it as I am in NO PAIN NOW! FANTASTIC SURGEON IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED !
About Dr. Alex Kim, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508083098
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
