Overview of Dr. Alex Kline, MD

Dr. Alex Kline, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.



Dr. Kline works at Three Rivers Orthopedic Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Natrona Heights, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.