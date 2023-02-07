Dr. Alex Koper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Koper, MD
Overview of Dr. Alex Koper, MD
Dr. Alex Koper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Koper's Office Locations
Sansum Clinic Urology4151 Foothill Rd Bldg A Fl 1, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7564
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Koper listened, tested, diagnosed my condition and teated it with accuracy and empathy.
About Dr. Alex Koper, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053324079
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koper has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koper speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Koper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.