Dr. Alex Ky-Miyasaka, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Ky-Miyasaka works at Mount Sinai Institute for Liver Medicine Chinatown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.