Dr. Alex Lechin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Central University-Venezuela and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Texas Institute of Chest & Sleep Disorders13111 East Fwy Ste 317, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (281) 481-0091
Texas Institute of Chest & Sleep Disorders14262 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 481-0091Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 3:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
I was very sick, could hardly eat or sleep bcz of throwing up blood & other grossness. ( I had a lapband causing me misery). My primary care physician thought I may have lung cancer bcz of a large spot in my lungs. I've never smoked & I was shocked. She recommended I see a specialist. I did my research & found Dr. Alex Lechin was very highly rated & in my network. I saw Dr. Lechin & he collected a sample of my spit and sent it off to be tested. My lungs were infected with about 5 really gross infections. He put me on antibiotics & saw me several times. It took months to clear up. I loved his personal manner & really caring nature. He recommended I have the lapband removed. I highly recommend him to anyone with lung isss.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Central University-Venezuela
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Lechin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lechin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lechin has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lechin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lechin speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.