Overview

Dr. Alex Lechin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Central University-Venezuela and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Lechin works at TEXAS INSTITUTE OF CHEST & SLEEP DISORDERS in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.