Dr. Lechtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Lechtman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Lechtman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Lechtman works at
Locations
-
1
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
The Aesthetic Center5530 Avenida De Los Robles, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7572Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lechtman?
I needed medically necessary breast surgery. I was so fortunate to have found Dr. Lechtman, even though I live 45 minutes away from his office. He is well worth the drive! Dr. Lechtman is prompt, knowledgeable, friendly, and cares about each of his patients. My surgery went well, and he was the first person I saw when I woke up in recovery. His staff is also very helpful. Dr. Lechtman was named "Physician of the Year" for 2017, and it's a well-deserved honor! I HIGHLY recommend him!!
About Dr. Alex Lechtman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013913698
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center, Davis, Sacramento, CA - Chief Resident, General Surgery
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lechtman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lechtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lechtman works at
Dr. Lechtman speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.