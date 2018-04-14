See All Plastic Surgeons in Visalia, CA
Dr. Alex Lechtman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alex Lechtman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Lechtman works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Visalia Medical Clinic
    5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 738-7500
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    The Aesthetic Center
    5530 Avenida De Los Robles, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 738-7572
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lechtman?

    Apr 14, 2018
    I needed medically necessary breast surgery. I was so fortunate to have found Dr. Lechtman, even though I live 45 minutes away from his office. He is well worth the drive! Dr. Lechtman is prompt, knowledgeable, friendly, and cares about each of his patients. My surgery went well, and he was the first person I saw when I woke up in recovery. His staff is also very helpful. Dr. Lechtman was named "Physician of the Year" for 2017, and it's a well-deserved honor! I HIGHLY recommend him!!
    — Apr 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alex Lechtman, MD
    About Dr. Alex Lechtman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013913698
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California Medical Center, Davis, Sacramento, CA - Chief Resident, General Surgery
    Internship
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lechtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lechtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lechtman works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lechtman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechtman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

