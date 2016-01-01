See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alex Levin, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alex Levin, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Abuse Pediatrics. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.

Dr. Levin works at Wills Eye Hospital - Cornea Service in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wills Eye Hospital
    840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Retinal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Retinal Dystrophy
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Retinal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Anterior Vitrectomy
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Acute Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contact Lens Treatment
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Cyclocryotherapy
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Down Syndrome
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Melanoma
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Hyphema
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Laser Cataract Surgery
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Night Blindness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Alex Levin, MD

    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1750530382
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp Sick Chldn
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|Wills Eye Hosp
    Residency
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Child Abuse Pediatrics, Ophthalmology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin works at Wills Eye Hospital - Cornea Service in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Levin’s profile.

    Dr. Levin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

