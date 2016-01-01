Dr. Alex Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Levin, MD
Dr. Alex Levin, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Abuse Pediatrics. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750530382
- Hosp Sick Chldn
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|Wills Eye Hosp
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Child Abuse Pediatrics, Ophthalmology and Pediatrics
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
