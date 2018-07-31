Dr. Lickerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Lickerman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
ImagineMD, West Loop10 S Riverside Plz Ste 2225, Chicago, IL 60606 Directions (312) 374-5862
- Evanston Hospital
I have already recommended Dr.Lickerman to others. After 3 weeks, three doctors, and no diagnosis, Dr. Lickerman took the time to deeply analyze my complex condition and to create a plan of action. What a relief!
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University Ia
- University Ia
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lickerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lickerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lickerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lickerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lickerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.