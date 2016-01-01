Dr. Alex Makalinao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makalinao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Makalinao, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Optumcare Cancer Care-w Charleston2300 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (310) 649-7222
California Hematology Oncology Medical Group390 N Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 1020, El Segundo, CA 90245 Directions (310) 649-7222
California Hematlgy Onc Med Grp3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 250, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-9763
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- University Calif Irvine
- Mercy Hospital
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
Dr. Makalinao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makalinao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makalinao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makalinao has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makalinao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makalinao speaks Chinese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Makalinao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makalinao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makalinao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makalinao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.