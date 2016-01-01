See All Ophthalmologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Alex Manguikian, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alex Manguikian, MD

Dr. Alex Manguikian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Manguikian works at Fairfax Eye Associates in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manguikian's Office Locations

    John P Essepian MD PC
    9936 MAIN ST, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 437-8550
    Fairfax Eye Assoc Inc
    11713 Bowman Green Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 437-8550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Senile Cataracts
Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health
    Guardian
    Humana
    Medicare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Alex Manguikian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164657342
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Manguikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manguikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manguikian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manguikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Manguikian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manguikian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manguikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manguikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

