Overview

Dr. Alex Manzano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Manzano works at Provectus Health- Vascular and Interventional Physicians in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.