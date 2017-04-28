Dr. Alex Marban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Marban, MD
Overview of Dr. Alex Marban, MD
Dr. Alex Marban, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Marban's Office Locations
-
1
Alex J. Marban MD PA290 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 557-0642
-
2
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 557-0642
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with a high level of trust.
About Dr. Alex Marban, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Marban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marban has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.