Overview of Dr. Alex Marban, MD

Dr. Alex Marban, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Marban works at Alex J. Marban MD PA in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

