Dr. Alex McGaughy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGaughy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex McGaughy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex McGaughy, MD
Dr. Alex McGaughy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. McGaughy works at
Dr. McGaughy's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Eye Group - Little River, SC90 Cedar Light Ln, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 944-6129
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGaughy?
Young, highly educated, easygoing, listens to you, felt very confident in him and will tell other friends that he is a great doctor and hopefully they can get in to see him. So very satisfied with him in all that he is. Comes with very high recommendations from me
About Dr. Alex McGaughy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1972982791
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGaughy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGaughy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGaughy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGaughy works at
Dr. McGaughy has seen patients for Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGaughy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. McGaughy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGaughy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGaughy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGaughy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.