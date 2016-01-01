Dr. Alex Mejia Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Mejia Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Mejia Garcia, MD
Dr. Alex Mejia Garcia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (UNPHU) Escuela de Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Mejia Garcia works at
Dr. Mejia Garcia's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alex Mejia Garcia, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1952582611
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center (Connecticut)
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (UNPHU) Escuela de Medicina
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mejia Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mejia Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia Garcia has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mejia Garcia speaks Spanish.
Dr. Mejia Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.