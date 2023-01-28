Overview of Dr. Alexander Messina, MD

Dr. Alexander Messina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Messina works at Alex J. Messina M D Inc. in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.