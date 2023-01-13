See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Alex Meyers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alex Meyers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alex Meyers, MD

Dr. Alex Meyers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.

Dr. Meyers works at Reconstructive Hand To Shoulder Of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Meyers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reconstructive Hand To Shoulder of Indiana
    13431 Old Meridian St Ste 225, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 249-2616
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Bloomington Bone & Joint Clinic PC
    639 S Walker St Ste E, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 333-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meyers?

    Jan 13, 2023
    I absolutely think the world of Dr. Meyers. He is very professional and is always ready to answer any questions I have.
    Dottie Grimes — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alex Meyers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alex Meyers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meyers to family and friends

    Dr. Meyers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meyers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alex Meyers, MD.

    About Dr. Alex Meyers, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710190319
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Genl Hosp-MC Penn
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Meyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alex Meyers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.