Dr. Alex Meyers, MD
Dr. Alex Meyers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
1
Reconstructive Hand To Shoulder of Indiana13431 Old Meridian St Ste 225, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 249-2616Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Bloomington Bone & Joint Clinic PC639 S Walker St Ste E, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely think the world of Dr. Meyers. He is very professional and is always ready to answer any questions I have.
About Dr. Alex Meyers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1710190319
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Genl Hosp-MC Penn
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
