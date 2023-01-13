Overview of Dr. Alex Meyers, MD

Dr. Alex Meyers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Meyers works at Reconstructive Hand To Shoulder Of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.