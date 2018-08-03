See All Otolaryngologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Alex Moreano, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alex Moreano, MD

Dr. Alex Moreano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Moreano works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moreano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Medical Center
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Insurance Accepted

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alex Moreano, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1487783981
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    • University Of Minnesota
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Moreano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreano works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Moreano’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

