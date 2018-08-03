Dr. Alex Moreano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Moreano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Moreano, MD
Dr. Alex Moreano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Moreano's Office Locations
Tacoma Medical Center209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moreano performed open reduction nasal fracture/ septoplasty on me, and end results are just what I was looking for. My nose is looking great and my breathing is even better now. The care I was given was great as well. When I came in to schedule my surgery, he made it very brief and quick. He knew exactly what I was looking for and made it happen without any confusion, or any complications. Great doctor! Very satisfied.
About Dr. Alex Moreano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- University Of Minnesota
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
