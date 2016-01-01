Overview of Dr. Alex Nee, MD

Dr. Alex Nee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Nee works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.