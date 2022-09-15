Dr. Alex Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Nelson, MD
Dr. Alex Nelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Utah Pain Management Center - Bountiful/Lakeview520 Medical Dr Ste 220, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5629
Interventional Spine & Pain Management1276 Wall Ave Ste 2, Ogden, UT 84404 Directions (435) 264-5630
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He actually listens and answers your questions, he has been a godsend and my well-being or other doctors just blow you off living in chronic pain is no picnic, especially when you’re opioid intolerant,.; And you have a complicated medical history .
About Dr. Alex Nelson, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1730405408
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
