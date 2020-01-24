Overview of Dr. Alex Nguyen, MD

Dr. Alex Nguyen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.