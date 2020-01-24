Dr. Alex Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Nguyen, MD
Dr. Alex Nguyen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Oncology Consultants, PA18400 Katy Fwy Ste 670, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8521
Oncology Consultants PA925 Gessner Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-9525
Katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 578-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer. Dr. Nguyen was the most wonderful, caring, informative doctor I have ever met. I have told him thank you for saving my life , and he insisted it was a group effort by everyone who worked in his office! Everyone was so kind...from the receptionist, nurses, lab techs and all the doctors. If I had a question it was answered, they had a hot line where you could reach a nurse within minutes if needed. They have an on site pharmacist that delivers! Their lab is on site, including the infusion lab. Don’t look any further than Dr. Nguyen. He is a sweetheart! They also have classes to help with support, 5 star for sure!
About Dr. Alex Nguyen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1922069624
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
