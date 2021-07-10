Overview

Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Novogrudsky works at NYU Medical At Columbus, Rego Park, NY in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anemia and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.