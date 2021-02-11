Overview of Dr. Alex Pallas, DO

Dr. Alex Pallas, DO is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Pallas works at Mercy Imaging Centers in Roseville, CA with other offices in Chico, CA and Rancho Cordova, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.