Dr. Alex Pallas, DO

Interventional Radiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Alex Pallas, DO

Dr. Alex Pallas, DO is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Pallas works at Mercy Imaging Centers in Roseville, CA with other offices in Chico, CA and Rancho Cordova, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pallas' Office Locations

    Mercy Imaging Centers
    1380 Lead Hill Blvd Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Enloe Medical Center
    1531 Esplanade Ste C, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Foundation Health-preventive Services
    3400 Data Dr # 1, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thyroid Biopsy
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thyroid Biopsy

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    Feb 11, 2021
    Yesterday I had a diagnostic procedure that caused me considerable anxiety as I anticipated it. Fortunately, Dr. Alex Pallas made the experience much better than I had imagined. When Dr. Pallas came in, introduced himself, and explained the procedure, his genial manner and professionalism inspired a sense of confidence that immediately set me at ease. He chose to perform the procedure in a much simpler and appropriate approach. This educated decision allowed him to complete the task more quickly and efficiently than if he had used the equipment that I was anticipating. The entire experience was much less traumatic than I had feared it would be. If it had been done differently, I am afraid it would have been far more uncomfortable, unpleasant, and of longer duration. Dr. Pallas’s skills were apparent, not just medically but personally. I feel fortunate that he on duty yesterday.
    About Dr. Alex Pallas, DO

    • Interventional Radiology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235455262
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Primary Care
