Dr. Alex Pallas, DO is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Mercy Imaging Centers1380 Lead Hill Blvd Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 DirectionsMonday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade Ste C, Chico, CA 95926 Directions
Foundation Health-preventive Services3400 Data Dr # 1, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 Directions
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Yesterday I had a diagnostic procedure that caused me considerable anxiety as I anticipated it. Fortunately, Dr. Alex Pallas made the experience much better than I had imagined. When Dr. Pallas came in, introduced himself, and explained the procedure, his genial manner and professionalism inspired a sense of confidence that immediately set me at ease. He chose to perform the procedure in a much simpler and appropriate approach. This educated decision allowed him to complete the task more quickly and efficiently than if he had used the equipment that I was anticipating. The entire experience was much less traumatic than I had feared it would be. If it had been done differently, I am afraid it would have been far more uncomfortable, unpleasant, and of longer duration. Dr. Pallas’s skills were apparent, not just medically but personally. I feel fortunate that he on duty yesterday.
- Interventional Radiology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235455262
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.