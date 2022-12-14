See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Alex Palmer, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alex Palmer, DO

Dr. Alex Palmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their fellowship with Kettering Health Network

Dr. Palmer works at Sano Orthopedics in Leawood, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Grandview, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations

    Sano Orthopedics
    4940 W 137th St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 376-9924
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Sano Orthopedics
    2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 201, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 376-9928
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Sano Orthopedics
    7201 E 147th St Ste 120, Grandview, MO 64030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 376-9925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open
Clavicle Fracture
Colles' Fracture
Congenital Hand Surgery
Distal Radius Fracture
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Surgery
Endoscopic Hand Surgery
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Reconstruction
Hand Tendon Repair
Joint Pain
Non-Surgical Arthritis Treatment
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Surgery
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Palmer performed my carpal tunnel surgery. He and his staff were friendly and helpful. Dr. Palmer knows his stuff! Highly recommended this office and this doctor!
    Cheryl Dangerfield — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Alex Palmer, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528451044
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kettering Health Network
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundations - South Pointe Hospital
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundations - South Pointe Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Palmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

