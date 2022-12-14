Dr. Alex Palmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Palmer, DO
Overview of Dr. Alex Palmer, DO
Dr. Alex Palmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their fellowship with Kettering Health Network
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations
Sano Orthopedics4940 W 137th St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (816) 376-9924Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sano Orthopedics2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 201, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 376-9928Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sano Orthopedics7201 E 147th St Ste 120, Grandview, MO 64030 Directions (816) 376-9925
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palmer performed my carpal tunnel surgery. He and his staff were friendly and helpful. Dr. Palmer knows his stuff! Highly recommended this office and this doctor!
About Dr. Alex Palmer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528451044
Education & Certifications
- Kettering Health Network
- Cleveland Clinic Foundations - South Pointe Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.