Overview of Dr. Alex Racco, DO

Dr. Alex Racco, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Racco works at MORETTI & RACCO MEDICAL ASSOCIATES, PC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.