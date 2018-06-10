Dr. Alex Reyentovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyentovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Reyentovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Reyentovich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Reyentovich works at
Locations
-
1
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 544-1543Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
-
2
NYU Langone - Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (646) 501-0119Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alex Reyentovitch gave my mom life back when she felt like there was no hope. We will always be thankful to Dr Alex Reyentovitch and his staff for their hard work and dedication they showed my mom. Must say he is extremly Extremely knowledgeable, informative, and skillful.
About Dr. Alex Reyentovich, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyentovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyentovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyentovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
