Overview

Dr. Alex Reyentovich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Reyentovich works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.