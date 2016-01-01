Dr. Ryzhikov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alex Ryzhikov, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Ryzhikov, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12070 Old Line Ctr Ste 202, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 705-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alex Ryzhikov, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1063679181
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryzhikov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryzhikov has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryzhikov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryzhikov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryzhikov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryzhikov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryzhikov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.