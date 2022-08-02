Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senchenkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD
Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ukrainian State Medical University and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Senchenkov works at
Dr. Senchenkov's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Rochester PSY200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
-
2
Alex Senchenkov, MD, FACS2426 S Tamiami Trl Fl 3, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (507) 398-2753Thursday8:30am - 8:30pm
-
3
Doctors Hospital Augusta GA3651 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (229) 326-6248Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
4
Blake Medical Center2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 500-3100
-
5
Jackson Office1850 Chadwick Dr Ste 1427, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (507) 398-2753
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Senchenkov?
Wonderful practice!! Dr Senchenkov is an artist in plastic surgery. Takes time to explain everything and does not rush you to a decision. He is always available for questions or concerns. I have recommended his practice to several friends and they thought it was a wonderful experience also. Dr. Senchenkov is very hands-on and knows exactly what’s going on with your care. I would say he is a bit of a perfectionist which is what you want when looking for a plastic surgeon. Can’t say enough good things about the whole experience
About Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1770558454
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic - Plastic Surgery|Mayo Clinic-Plastic Surgery|U Pittsburgh|University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati-Head & Neck Surgical Oncology|University Of Pittsburgh-Microsurgery
- Mayo Med Sch|MC Ohio, Toledo|Medical College Of Ohio At Toledo-Surgery
- Ukrainian State Medical University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senchenkov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senchenkov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senchenkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senchenkov works at
Dr. Senchenkov has seen patients for Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senchenkov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Senchenkov speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Senchenkov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senchenkov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senchenkov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senchenkov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.