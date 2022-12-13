See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alex Shteynshlyuger, MD

Urology
4.4 (49)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alex Shteynshlyuger, MD

Dr. Alex Shteynshlyuger, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Shteynshlyuger works at Dana Jane Saltzman MD LAc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shteynshlyuger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Urology Specialists
    33 W 46th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 663-5252
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Balanoposthitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Bacterial Prostatitis - Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Familial Adrenal Adenoma Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penile Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Penoscrotal Transposition Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Scrotal Pain Chevron Icon
Scrotal Swelling Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Simple Kidney Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureaplasma Urealyticum Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alex Shteynshlyuger, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700073806
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital: Urologic Oncology|Washington University-Urologic Oncology
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center-Urology
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
