Dr. Alex Shteynshlyuger, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shteynshlyuger works at Dana Jane Saltzman MD LAc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.